Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 2.8%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10. 3,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.