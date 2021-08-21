Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.38.

DE stock opened at $351.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

