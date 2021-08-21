UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin Sells 2,557 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,537,000 after acquiring an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after buying an additional 469,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.