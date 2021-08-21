Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) COO Robert J. Mancuso Acquires 2,707 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) COO Robert J. Mancuso purchased 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NWFL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.