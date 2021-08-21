Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Acquires 25,371 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in comScore by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in comScore by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

