Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.62. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

