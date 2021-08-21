PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 85,149 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.
- On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40.
PLBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.