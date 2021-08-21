PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 85,149 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

