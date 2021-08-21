SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller Sells 3,200 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

