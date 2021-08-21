Master Contract Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $112,349.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $261,385.24 and $112,349.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.97 or 0.06684172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00140418 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

