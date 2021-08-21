Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 826.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

