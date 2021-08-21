Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. United Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 42.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

