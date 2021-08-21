Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

