Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
