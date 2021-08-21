Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 115,612 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,612 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 173.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of DRE opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

