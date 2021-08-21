Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 186 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $166.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.