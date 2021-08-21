Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $475.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

