Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $756.56 million, a PE ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 0.94. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is -180.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Manchester United by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Manchester United by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.