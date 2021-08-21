Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Plans $0.14 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Fields has increased its dividend payment by 103.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of GFI opened at $8.97 on Friday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.