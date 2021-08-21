Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Plans $0.14 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
Gold Fields has increased its dividend payment by 103.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of GFI opened at $8.97 on Friday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
