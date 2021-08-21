First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

