LSI Industries Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $208.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

