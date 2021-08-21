Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $168.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

