Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.94 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

