Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $94,247,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

