Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,855 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up about 3.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.