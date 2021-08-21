Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,124 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after acquiring an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.