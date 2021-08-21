Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Increases By 16.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,423.0 days.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.