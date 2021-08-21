Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $171.69

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WING opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

