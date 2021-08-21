TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $44.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.46.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

