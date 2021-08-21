TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $44.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.46.
TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
Shares of TAL stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
