Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

