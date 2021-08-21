Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Think Childcare Group Company Profile

Think Childcare Group provides childcare services under the Nido brand in Australia. The company offers full or part-time care services for babies, toddlers, and young children. It owns and manages approximately 78 centers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Drummoyne, Australia.

