Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

PMO stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

