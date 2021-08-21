Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.94.

APTV stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

