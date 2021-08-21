Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere Sells 20,194 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ECL stock opened at $222.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 100.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 30.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

