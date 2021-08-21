Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $364,310.66 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $177.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.07.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
