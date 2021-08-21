Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $364,310.66 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $177.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.07.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

