Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Sells $198,675.20 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.98.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSHA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

