Governor DAO Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $162,534.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00150821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.93 or 1.00146254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.56 or 0.00928699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.40 or 0.06740454 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,868,966 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.