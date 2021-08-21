Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal Sells 6,100 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $163,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $63,760.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $193,841.92.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $27.23 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

