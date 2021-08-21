Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 109.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 63.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $565.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

