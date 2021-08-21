PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $60.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after buying an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,356,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

