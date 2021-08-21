Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 58,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 196,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90.

