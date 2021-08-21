PlayGame (PXG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,515.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $406,160.87 and approximately $87,515.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.00839925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00048632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

