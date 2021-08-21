V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

