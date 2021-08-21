Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 2,400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.3% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 491.3% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.