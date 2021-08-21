Allworth Financial LP Acquires 113 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $208.50 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

