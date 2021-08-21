The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $377.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.39.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.