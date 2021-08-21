Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires Shares of 3,700 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.