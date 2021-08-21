Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,139,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 1,001,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCTAF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.98.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

