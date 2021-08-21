Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Declares $0.16 Interim Dividend

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Iress
