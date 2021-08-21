Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ERINQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Erin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Kenya, Gambia, and Ghana. The company was founded by Kase L. Lawal in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

