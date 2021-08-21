NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

In other NAOS Emerging Opportunities news, insider Sebastian Evans bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$26,375.00 ($18,839.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 213,394 shares of company stock valued at $220,647.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

