NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
In other NAOS Emerging Opportunities news, insider Sebastian Evans bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$26,375.00 ($18,839.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 213,394 shares of company stock valued at $220,647.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
