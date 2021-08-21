Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $494.43

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 494.43 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 495.36 ($6.47). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39), with a volume of 219,511 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 494.17. The firm has a market cap of £526.31 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.